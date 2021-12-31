After receiving the world’s most expensive drug, a baby with SMA was given a new lease on life.

After receiving the world’s most expensive drug, a baby with SMA has been given a new lease on life.

‘Edward’s life has been restored by this drug.

He’s been given a fresh start.’

According to his mother, a baby has been given a new lease on life after receiving the world’s most expensive drug through the NHS to treat his genetic disorder.

Edward Willis-Hall, a one-year-old from Colchester, Essex, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at the age of two months, which means he lacks a protein essential for muscle development, causing weakness, movement difficulties, and swallowing and breathing issues.

He was given a one-off injection of Zolgensma, a type of gene therapy, in August, just one month before his first birthday, at a cost of £1.79 million.

Edward’s mother, Megan Willis, claims that her son has “gotten his life back” since his injection.

Edward can now roll over, sit unassisted, and even take his first steps with assistance.

“He has far exceeded our expectations.

Ms Willis told the BBC, “We are incredibly fortunate.”

“All I ever wanted for him was for him to be able to sit, and I knew he’d have an amazing life if he could.”

She stated that her son has accomplished milestones she never imagined possible.

He’s gone from being sluggish to having the same amount of energy as a typical, cheeky baby.

Ms Willis said, “He’s gotten a new lease on life.”

“It’s a fantastic drug.”

It’s as if Edward has come back to life.”

Each year, approximately 100 babies in the United Kingdom are born with SMA.

Arms and legs that are weak and floppy, as well as breathing, eating, and moving problems, are all symptoms.

Although most babies do not live past the age of two without medical help, early detection and treatment outcomes have improved.

Although Zolgensma is thought to be the most expensive drug on the market, NHS England is said to have negotiated a significant confidential discount.

Edward had been taking another drug called Spinraza, which requires daily injections in the spine for the rest of his life, making the one-time injection of Zolgensma even more crucial.

“We kept thinking last year, ‘What does the future hold for us?’

Ms Willis said, “Now there is light.”

