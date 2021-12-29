After relocating the tournament from Trump’s New Jersey golf club, the PGA has reached an agreement with his company.

After moving the tournament from Trump’s New Jersey golf club, the PGA has reached an agreement with his company.

Following the January election, the PGA of America and Donald Trump’s company reached a confidential agreement over the golf association’s decision to move its 2022 championship from the former president’s Bedminster club.

At the United States Capitol, there is a 6th insurgency.

Trump said, “A wonderful conclusion for all.”

“The PGA of America deserves credit!”

The PGA of America and the Trump Organization announced Tuesday that they had settled “their ongoing dispute” over the championship’s relocation in January 2021.

The tournament has been rescheduled for May 16-22, 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Trump Organization’s executive vice president, Eric Trump, said the firm had “great respect for the PGA’s work” and would “look forward to continuing to support the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

The PGA of America described Bedminster as “a major championship-worthy golf course in a portfolio that includes some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world,” adding that “the Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated.”

The PGA voted to move the tournament just days after supporters of former President Barack Obama stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent the counting of state-certified electoral votes that elected Joe Biden as the next president.

“We have fiduciary responsibility for our members, the game, our mission, and our brand.”

And how do we best protect that?” said Seth Waugh, president and CEO of the PGA of America, at the time.

“We felt we couldn’t hold it at Bedminster anymore, given the tragic events of Wednesday.”

It’s possible that the damage was irreversible.

The only option was to flee.”

The Trump Organization reacted by saying it was “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

“They have no right to terminate the agreement because this is a breach of a binding contract,” the firm stated.

Trump was impeached for the second time, this time on charges that he incited the January protests.

riot #6

The attack claimed the lives of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a native…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.