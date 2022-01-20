After reports of a mysterious vomiting bug affecting pets in the North East, dog owners are being urged not to panic.

The illness was first noticed in North Yorkshire, where dog owners noticed their pets becoming sick after visiting the county’s beaches.

Officials in England have downplayed reports of a mysterious illness that has afflicted dozens of dogs.

The illness, which was first reported in North Yorkshire, has reportedly caused vomiting, diarrhoea, and even death in some dogs after they visited the county’s beaches.

Owners have taken to social media to express their concerns in Leeds, Sheffield, the Midlands, and even as far south as Devon and Hampshire.

One member of a Hebden Bridge residents’ group said the bug was “spreading like wildfire” and that her mother’s dog had also been afflicted.

Another person from Balsall Common in Solihull, Midlands, warned dog owners to keep an eye on their pets after her dog became ill after she took it for a walk earlier this week.

Emily Storey of York told Yorkshire Live that her six-month-old cockapoo Loki was sick with vomiting and diarrhoea last week and was “taking longer than normal to recover.”

However, while experts and officials such as Defra and the British Veterinary Association are aware of the reports, no specific cause has yet been identified.

Gastroenteritis cases in dogs may be part of a normal seasonal spike seen by veterinarians during the winter months.

Owners should not be alarmed and should consult their veterinarian if their dog exhibits symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea.

Although cases appear to be increasing, BVA president Justine Shotton advised owners not to panic, saying that gastroenteritis cases are “relatively common in practice.”

“We are aware of a recent spike in cases of dogs falling ill from gastroenteritis-like symptoms in several parts of Yorkshire and North East England,” Dr Shotton told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

“In practice, veterinarians see gastroenteritis cases fairly frequently, but the number of cases appears to be increasing and spreading more widely than usual.

“At this time, we can’t speculate on what’s causing the symptoms, and there’s no evidence to suggest otherwise.”

