After reports of an ‘explosion,’ a bomb squad has been dispatched to the hospital.

Following reports of an ‘explosion,’ a bomb squad was dispatched to the hospital.

Police and fire departments are currently on the scene outside a Liverpool hospital.

Outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, there has been a car fire.

A large emergency response has been cordoned off at Catherine Street Hospital, with a Royal Logistic Corps army vehicle also on the scene.

On social media, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing clouds of smoke near the hospital.

On social media and among friends, images of a car on fire and the remains of a burned-out vehicle have also been circulating.

Merseyside Police have been contacted for comment after the incident was reported to them.

This is a live news story that will be updated as it develops.

