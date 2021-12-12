After reports of ‘high suspicion of foul play,’ the Coast Guard is looking for a Carnival cruise ship passenger who fell overboard.

The Coast Guard is looking for a woman in her twenties who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship near Mexico, according to reports.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, has “high suspicion of foul play,” according to a paramedic onboard the Carnival Miracle ship.

The woman is said to have fallen 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, near Ensenada.

The ship had set sail from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal in California on December 9 and was due back on Saturday as part of a three-day voyage.

Passengers were awoken by an alert after 3 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified woman fell from her stateroom’s fifth-floor balcony.

Many people believe there is collusion, according to CBS.

“Someone has died, whether by accident or foul play, I don’t know – there’s a strong suspicion of foul play,” Daniel Miranda, a passenger and paramedic on the ship, told CBS.

“A lot of people are worried because that’s someone’s life on the line, and there’s a good chance this person won’t be found alive.”

Miranda continued, “They immediately did their best efforts to get crews out on small boats and rescue, to start a search.”

“They had crew literally circling the deck, looking all the way around the ship to see if anyone was out in the water,” says the narrator.

“They were trying to flash lights out in the water, but it’s pretty dark out there.”

Carnival confirmed the tragedy and stated that assistance is being provided.

“This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle guests of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from her stateroom balcony,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and her family, and our care team is here to help.”

The Coast Guard announced on Sunday afternoon that the search has been called off after 31 hours.

“The USCG conducted first light searches off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico this morning with negative results,” it said in a tweet.

“USCG assets are re-entering US waters.”

The search is also being assisted by the Mexican Navy.

The Carnival Miracle can accommodate 2,124 passengers and has an estimated crew of 934.

