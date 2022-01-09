After responding to one final sick message from cruel online bullies, my 14-year-old daughter committed suicide.

After responding to one last sick message from cruel online bullies, my 14-year-old daughter killed herself.

Megan Evans died in 2017 at the age of 14 after being the victim of a vicious online bullying campaign.

Nicola Harteveld, her bereaved mother from Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, has been outspoken about the power of words, speaking out against cruel cyber bullies.

“I can see things blindingly obvious now that I didn’t have a clue back then,” Megan’s mother told WalesOnline, five years after her death.

Her daughter struggled, she said, because her phone was inundated with “cruel, evil words” every night.

Megan’s harassers, she claimed, “got inside” her head and sent her a sick final message the night she died.

“How about hanging yourself?” said the message.

“OK,” the adolescent replied simply.

“I think the final message tipped the scales,” Nicola said.

Nicola has been outspoken since Megan’s death, appearing on This Morning just days after she died to tell Holly and Phil about Megan’s cruel final message.

“Words can kill,” she told the television crowd.

Megan’s birthday is in November, followed by Christmas without her daughter, and then the teenager’s death anniversary in January, according to the mother.

“It was gut wrenching,” she said of dealing with the grief.

The mother also admitted that she was unaware that her daughter was having difficulties at the time, urging parents to check in with their children and listen to them if they say they are having difficulties.

In the United Kingdom, a suicide occurs once every 90 minutes.

It has an impact on the lives of people from all walks of life, from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, reality stars and footballers.

It is the leading cause of death among people under the age of 35, outnumbering both cancer and car accidents.

Men are also three times more likely than women to commit suicide.

It’s a taboo that threatens to continue its deadly rampage unless we all stand up and pay attention now.

