After returning home from Aldi and discovering an empty boot, a woman realizes she made an odd mistake.

After driving home from Aldi and discovering an empty boot, a woman realizes she made an odd mistake.

Sarah had completed her shopping, returned the trolley, and returned to her car, but the bags and her handbag had vanished.

When a Good Samaritan returned the groceries to a woman who had put her Aldi shopping in the wrong car and then driven home, she felt relieved.

After a long shift at work, Sarah Cowan, 48, went to her neighborhood store and spent £75 on a weekly grocery run.

She loaded the groceries into her silver Nissan Qashqai, returned her trolley, and got in her car to drive home – only to discover her boot was empty.

After parking next to an identical model, the mother-of-one realized she’d put her shopping and her £250 handbag in the wrong car boot.

Sarah, a hotel worker, couldn’t believe her luck when Aldi confirmed her belongings had been handed in.

Sarah’s only wish now that they’ve been reunited, and she’s still perplexed by her error, is to thank the kind driver who returned her groceries.

“It was such a lovely surprise, I couldn’t believe someone had handed them in,” Sarah, who lives in Hightae, near Lockerbie in Dumfries, said.

“It just goes to show that there are still some decent people around.”

“With the state of the world as it is right now, it’s been so nice to see such a kind gesture.”

“I’m so grateful to get not only my shopping back, but also my handbag – it was my late grandfather’s last gift, so it held a lot of sentimental value.”

Sarah had already expressed dissatisfaction with having to do the grocery shopping after her husband, Darren, 48, suggested she do so on her way home from work.

“I was completely exhausted and just wanted to go home,” she explained.

“I hurried through the grocery store and decided to milk it, so I told Darren I needed a nice, hot bath when I got home.”

“My car is brand new, and to open it, you don’t have to press anything on your keys; it just unlocks as you walk towards it with the keys still in your pocket.”

“I slid the door open.

