After riots in the Netherlands over Covid rules, a restaurant in the Netherlands has been damaged to the tune of £12,000.

After riots in the Netherlands over Covid rules, a Dutch restaurant suffers £12,000 in damage.

After the pandemic hit her business, Corine Wiedou said she couldn’t afford the cost of repairs.

AMSTERDAM – After anti-vax protesters, young locals, and vandals rioted across the Netherlands over the weekend, a Dutch restaurant owner expressed her fear of further unrest.

After violence erupted against the country’s reimposed Covid-19 restrictions and plans for a lockdown for the unvaccinated on Friday and Saturday night, riot police teams patrolled major cities on Sunday.

During Friday night’s protests, rioters threw fireworks at police, assaulted motorists, and set fires.

On Friday, police warned Corine Wiedou, owner of Lunch Café Raoul in Rotterdam’s newly renovated shopping district, to close her restaurant and leave the area immediately.

Rioters set fire to scooters, street furniture, and police cars, with police bullets injuring several people but no one being killed.

On Sunday, the scars could still be seen on Rotterdam’s main thoroughfare, the Coolsingel, with shop windows smashed and road pavers repairing the damaged streets.

On Saturday morning, Ms Wiedou returned to assess the damage.

“We’ve reopened, so business as usual… some items on the terrace were burned and broken.”

“I’d say the damage is around €15,000 (£12,500),” she said.

“We can’t afford to lose that much money.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been closed for a total of nine months.

We’ve depleted our savings.”

“Demonstrating is fine,” she said, when asked if she could handle another wave of violence.

This isn’t the case.

Our fear has grown to be many times greater than the physical damage.”

On Saturday, riots erupted in several cities for the second night.

In The Hague, police said a large group of youths set fires, assaulted motorists, and threw stones and fireworks at officers.

Five officers were hurt, and 19 people were arrested.

Police arrested 13 people in Roermond, in the south, and 16 people in Urk, northeast of Amsterdam.

Only 32% of adults in the former fishing town, which is in the Dutch Bible Belt, are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in the Netherlands.

Since the beginning of the crisis early last year, many people there have been resisting the Dutch virus measures.

