After roads have been linked to 24 deaths since 2015, ministers have finally put work on smart motorways on hold.

The construction of smart highways has been halted in order to collect more safety data.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has put new project plans on hold until he has more data from the previous five years.

The roads have temporary speed limits and use the hard shoulder as an extra lane.

However, at least 24 people have died on them since 2015 due to breakdowns.

Mr Shapps accepted a report from the Transport Select Committee while pledging £390 million for more emergency refuge areas, which must be spaced at least three quarters of a mile apart.

New projects on the M3, M40, M62, and M25 will be halted.

Others that are already underway will be completed.

The technology used to detect stranded vehicles will be put to more rigorous testing.

Hard shoulders will be reintroduced on all highways throughout the night, according to ministers.

“Initial data shows that smart motorways are among our safest roads,” Mr Shapps said, “but it’s critical that we go further to ensure that people feel safer using them.”

“It’s critical that this extra time is spent on making these motorways safer — not just on evaluation,” Huw Merriman, the committee’s chair, emphasized.

Mr Shapps, according to Edmund King of the AA, took a “positive and pragmatic” approach.

“Smart motorways will never be perfect,” he continued, “but significant progress has been made in making them safer.”

“We’re going to hold the government accountable.”