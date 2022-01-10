After sailings were halted due to the Omicron surge, TUI plans to resume river cruises in March.

TUI plans to resume river cruises in March, after they were halted due to the Omicron surge.

On March 28, vacations resume on board the newly launched TUI Skyla for the seven-night Magic of the Danube cruise, which departs from Budapest.

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant in Europe, popular TUI River Cruise sailings will resume at the end of March.

The Rhine program was first halted just before Christmas when the German government imposed restrictions on UK visitors, forcing the tour operator to cancel its much-anticipated holiday schedule.

On March 28, vacations resume on board the newly launched TUI Skyla for the Magic of the Danube cruise.

The seven-night cruise will depart from Budapest, Hungary, and travel to Slovakia, Austria, and Germany before returning to Hungary.

The cost per person starts at £1,120 after discounts.

On April 8, the TUI Isla vessel will embark on the first of two 14-night cruises.

The European Icons cruise will depart from Amsterdam and stop in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary before disembarking in Budapest, Hungary’s capital.

Discounted prices start at £2,010 per person.

Rhine cruises start on April 8, with the popular Rhine Germs stopping in popular German destinations like Koblenz and Speyer, as well as Basel, Switzerland.

The seven-night cruise departs and arrives in Frankfurt, with prices starting at £1,170 before discounts.

Themed cruises on board the TUI Maya with Vines and Valleys along the magnificent Moselle begin on April 1.

Passengers will be introduced to the romantic towns and landscapes of the Moselle Valley via vineyard-filled vistas, traditional taverns, and crumbling castles.

The journey starts and ends in Frankfurt, and prices start at £1,110 per person.

All trips are all-inclusive or full board.

All trips are now available for booking.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.