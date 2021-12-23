After saving two lives in a single day, a sixth-grader was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments.

After saving two lives in one day, a sixth-grader was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments.

The sense of accomplishment that comes from saving a life is something to cherish for a lifetime, but for an 11-year-old Oklahoma boy, the impact of his experience will be doubled, according to reports, as he saved two lives in one day in two separate incidents.

According to the Muskogee Phoenix, Muskogee sixth-grader Davyon Johnson, of Muskogee, was arrested on Dec.

9, put some of the knowledge he gained in his life skills class to good use.

Johnson, who attends the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, used an abdominal thrust to save a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap, and later that day, he rescued a woman whose house was on fire.

According to a Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Johnson was honored at the December meeting by representatives of the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Muskogee Public Schools for his heroic efforts.

He was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at a Muskogee Board of Education meeting on February 14.

“I felt good, excited,” Davyon said about receiving the award, according to the report.

According to reports, Davyon was dubbed a “dual hero” by school Principal Latricia Dawkins, who added that the honor “couldn’t have come to a better person.”

“He’s always expressed an interest in becoming an EMT,” Dawkins said.

“So he got to put that desire into action and saved that young man right away,” according to the news source.

According to Fox 11 News, Johnson performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the choking student, which he learned from YouTube videos.

Johnson saw a house fire later that day after school and ran across the street to help a woman with a walker get out, according to KOTV 6.

Davyon Johnson is off to a great start as a young hero who aspires to be an EMT when he grows up.

