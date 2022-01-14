After saying he’s doing ‘God’s work,’ an anti-vax father ‘kidnaps’ his 7-year-old daughter to prevent her mother from giving her the vaccine.

After saying he’s doing ‘God’s work,’ anti-vax dad ‘kidnaps daughter, 7, to prevent her mother from giving her the vaccine.’

A GIRL was kidnapped by her anti-vax father, who claimed he was doing God’s work by refusing to give her the Covid vaccine.

Michael Jackson’s father took the seven-year-old into hiding, and she hasn’t seen her mother in two months.

Jackson appeared on a Canadian web talk show to explain why the girl was not returned to her heartbroken mother Mariecar Jackson after she went to see him.

“I’m following God and doing what he wants,” he explained.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

According to the CBC, Jackson appeared on video with the girl last week from an undisclosed location.

He admitted to keeping the girl since November 11, well after the deadline for returning her to her mother.

“My choice was made then and there that this wasn’t going to work, and that I had to protect my daughter from it,” Jackson said when told this wife would most likely vaccinate the girl.

Mariecar’s marriage ended seven years ago, and she’s now asking for the public’s help in finding the girl.

“She’s only seven years old, and she needs to be with her family.”

“All I want is for her to come home,” she told CBC.

“Mommy will never stop looking for you,” Mariecar said, tears streaming down her face as she addressed her daughter.

“Mommy adores you to bits.

I pray every day that you will return home one day.

“I’m smitten with you.

Mommy is resolute, and we will be reunited one day.”

Jackson, according to her lawyer Jill Drennan, may have fled Saskatchewan province with his daughter.

“We have no idea where she is.”

We’re requesting assistance from the general public.

This is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like it.”