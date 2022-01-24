After saying she’ll get the vaccine “over my dead body,” Sarah Palin gets Covid AGAIN, potentially delaying her trial.

After saying she’d get Covid “over her dead body,” Sarah Palin has gotten the vaccine again.

In March 2021, the former Alaska governor was diagnosed with Covid.

The politician’s legal battle with The New York Times will be postponed as a result.

A defamation lawsuit filed by the brash former Alaska governor against the Times in 2017 is set to go to trial in federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

Her case survived an initial dismissal, which was overturned on appeal in 2019, setting the stage for a rare instance in which a major news organization will be forced to defend itself in front of a jury in a libel case involving a prominent public figure.

Palin, 57, claims the New York Times harmed her reputation with an opinion piece written by its editorial board that falsely claimed her political rhetoric contributed to the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

The newspaper has admitted that the initial wording of the editorial was incorrect, but not in a way that made it libelous.

Despite being diagnosed with the virus last year, Palin has spoken out against the life-saving Covid vaccine.

Palin called on others to “stiffen their spines” and fight vaccine mandates while speaking at Americafest, a Turning Point USA event.

“In a group like this, there’s an empowerment because we can kind of feed off each other,” she said.

