After saying Putin deserves respect, Germany’s navy chief has sparked a debate.

The vice admiral promotes good relations with Russia and claims that Putin has no intention of invading Ukraine.

BERLIN is the German capital.

Germany’s navy chief has sparked international outrage after saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is deserving of respect and has no plans to invade Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ukraine slammed remarks made by Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schoenbach during a think-tank meeting in India, and Kyiv asked the German government to publicly refute his remarks.

Despite strong warnings from the US and other NATO allies in recent weeks, the German navy chief downplayed the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine during his lecture at the IDSA think-tank in Delhi.

“Is Russia really interested in having a small, tiny strip of Ukraine soil? To integrate into the country? No, this is nonsense,” Schoenbach said, adding that Putin’s goal has been to divide European countries and that he wants Western nations to treat Russia with respect.

“Respect is what he really wants.”

He desires high-level respect.

And, by God, showing respect comes at a low, if not zero, price.

So, if I’m asked, it’ll be easy for me to show him the respect he demands and probably deserves,” he said.

The German navy commander, who described Russia as an important country, urged the country to strengthen ties with Moscow, arguing that Moscow’s support is needed to counter China.

“Even we, India and Germany, rely on Russia because we need Russia to counter China,” he said.

Schoenbach also claimed that Ukraine would never reclaim Crimea, which Russia seized illegally in 2014.

“The Crimean Peninsula is no longer there; it will never return,” he declared.

The German Defense Ministry distanced itself from the navy chief’s remarks, saying in a statement on Saturday that they do not reflect the ministry’s position.

Schoenbach also stated on Twitter that during the think-tank discussion, he shared his personal opinions, which do not reflect the government’s official positions.

He said, “There’s nothing to quibble about; that was a clear mistake.”