After scaling a Scottish oil rig for a viral stunt, a YouTube daredevil was blasted.

After scaling a Scottish oil rig, a YOUTUBE adventurer has been dubbed “beyond reckless.”

‘Exploring with Josh,’ a daredevil YouTube channel with over 4 million subscribers, filmed himself and friends climbing aboard the cold-stacked Ocean Princess oil rig.

In the Cromarty Firth, the trio can be seen climbing scaffolding and walkways, as well as the control room and other long-closed areas of the rig.

“We’re going in hard, risking my life,” Josh was overheard saying.

He’s then recorded inspecting parts of the control room that have “radioactive” warnings, as well as climbing through the accommodation quarters and locker room, which he compares to a “horror movie.”

After the engine on his rubber dinghy fails, he must row back to shore.

MSP Maree Todd of the Highlands and Islands said the YouTube star’s actions put himself and others in danger.

“Those who work on oil rigs must follow strict protocols and complete extensive training before stepping foot on one,” she explained.

“It is beyond reckless to see three unqualified individuals blatantly breach safety measures in the name of social media content.”

“Not only do they jeopardize their own lives, but they also jeopardize the lives of those who might be called to conduct a rescue operation.”

“I hope that this matter and those involved are thoroughly investigated so that similar incidents do not occur in the future.”

Police Scotland confirmed that it is aware of the video, which had over 150,000 views before being removed, and that it is in contact with the rig owners and dock chiefs.

The action was described as “extremely dangerous and irresponsible” by the Port of Cromarty Firth.

“The rigs in the Cromarty Firth are owned and stored here, not abandoned,” the statement continued.

“We’re working closely with the police and rig owners to see what else we can do to prevent this.”

It’s not the first time thrill-seekers have targeted the laid-back Ocean Princess.

In 2017, a 20-minute documentary about “urban explorers” on board the ship was uploaded to YouTube, drawing the attention of the authorities.

“Here’s a guy who just doesn’t have the beginnings of a clue about the environment he’s getting into,” said Jake Molloy of the RMT Union.

“He starts wandering around all these areas that have degraded to the point where there may be asbestos in some of them – there may be degraded stairs, gratings, and walkways.”

“If everything goes wrong, if he goes through a deck, even if it’s just the grating, he’ll most likely break his leg.”

