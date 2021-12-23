After school refused to let her finish 15 minutes early, her mother reported her child KIDNAPPED to cops.

A MOTHER dialed 999 to report her child had been KIDNAPPED after her school refused to let her leave 15 minutes early.

Because of her “toxic behavior,” Lucy England, 32, had already been ordered to stay away from the head teacher of Holywell Village First School.

England had emailed the school in November last year, requesting that her child be allowed to leave class at 2.45pm, according to Newcastle Crown Court.

However, when she arrived at the school gates, the headteacher and manager informed her that her request had been denied.

“The defendant called 999 and reported the school had kidnapped her child,” prosecutor Omar Ahmad told Newcastle Crown Court.

A police community support officer was dispatched to the school following the call, and England was arrested the next day, according to Chronicle Live.

Because of England’s “abuse” of the headteacher and school manager, a civil injunction was issued in October.

“The defendant was making constant remarks about their appearance and suitability for their job,” said prosecutor Ahmad.

Months later, during a shopping trip to Bandamp;M in March of this year, England ran into the school business manager by chance.

According to the court, she yelled at the teacher, “There’s no injunction that stops me shopping at Bandamp;M, love.”

England, a part-time cleaner, admitted to three counts of violating the civil injunction order.

The situation was “toxic due to her behavior,” according to Judge Amanda Rippon.

“Calling the cops and claiming the school had kidnapped your child was a terrible thing to do,” she continued.

England, a single mother, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a five-year restraining order prohibiting her from approaching the women or going to the school.

A “toxic situation” had developed between those involved, according to Kelly Sharif, the defense attorney.

She went on to say that the children of England no longer attend that school.