After schoolgirl Amber Gibson, 16, was discovered dead in a park, cops are pleading for assistance in locating the on-the-run killer.

DETECTIVES looking into the slaying of a teen girl are pleading with the public to assist them in finding answers for her “devastated” family.

Amber Gibson, 16, was discovered dead in a park after going missing from the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, Lanarkshire, on Friday evening.

The schoolgirl was last seen around 40 minutes later on Cadzow Street in town, and a desperate search was carried out over the weekend.

Her body was discovered in a park’s woodland on Sunday morning, prompting police to open a murder investigation.

A massive police investigation was launched, with the park and surrounding roads being cordoned off as officers searched for clues.

The detective in charge of the investigation has pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Amber’s killer.

“At this time, our primary line of inquiry is to understand Amber’s movements on Friday evening,” Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown said.

“What we really need from the community is to understand her movements on Friday night, and if we can fill in the gaps from the time she left her home address until she was found, that would be fantastic.”

“We know Hamilton would have been busy at that time of night – anyone in the area, whether they were pedestrians, shoppers, out for the evening, or driving by.”

“If they see Amber, please come forward and inform us of any sightings.”

“As you might expect, Amber’s family is devastated by the news, and we’ve dispatched specialist officers to assist them.”

“The most important thing for them is to understand what happened to Amber, so the focus of our investigation is to gather that information, and that’s where the community comes in because they might know something.”

On social media, floral tributes have been left at the scene, and heartfelt condolence messages have poured in for Amber.

“Absolutely heartbreaking, prayers for Amber’s family and friends,” one person said.

Beautiful girl, soar with the Angels.”

“Heartbreaking,” one person wrote.

Amber’s family comes to mind.

I hope the assailant is quickly apprehended and prosecuted.

“What a sad young lady.

Rest in peace, Amber. You didn’t deserve it.”

“Absolutely gutted for her poor family, no family should have to go through what they are going through,” a third said.

“My heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone involved, Amber, and please rest easy.”

“I’d like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no risk to other members of the public,” said Chief Inspector Briony Daye.

