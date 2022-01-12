After secretly marrying Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and her first husband Gavin Newsom appear unrecognizable in a photo.

After a secret engagement to Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and her first husband Gavin Newsom appear unrecognizable in a photo.

In this throwback photo from 2004, KIMBERLY Guilfoyle looks completely different.

Former Fox News host Don Jr. was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom before Donald Trump Jr. came along.

Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom look very polished in a Harper’s Bazaar spread from 2004 titled “The New Kennedys.”

The former couple is dressed up for a formal evening in the photo.

Newsom wears a tieless tuxedo with an unbuttoned collar, while Guilfoyle wears a sleeveless black dress.

The couple was described as “one of the most glamorous political unions since Jack and Jackie,” a reference to the Kennedys, in the old story.

Ellie Hall, a BuzzFeed News senior reporter, used the photo to help a witty tweet go viral in 2020.

“Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper’s Bazaar story dubbed ‘The New Kennedys,'” the tweet read.

From 2001 to 2006, Guilfoyle was married to a Democrat.

While he was mayor of San Francisco, she was the first lady.

She married her second husband, Eric Villency, in 2006, after they divorced.

After having a son together, the couple announced their split just three years later.

As an American attorney and television news personality, Guilfoyle is well-known in the media.

She was previously a co-host on Fox News’ The Five.

According to the Washington Post, the pair became friends because their children attended the same private school in Manhattan.

Guilfoyle had long been friends with the Trump family and was rumored to be in talks to become the White House press secretary.

The couple was dating three months after Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018.

The couple became serious and even bought a home in Mar-a-Lago together.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, the son of the former president proposed.

The couple, on the other hand, kept their engagement a secret for more than a year.

Guilfoyle revealed the news after posting photos of herself and Don Jr at his father’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Instagram.

The former Fox News host captioned the photo, “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday.”

“You are strong, smart, brave, funny, and the love of my life, Don.”

I’m excited to spend the rest of our lives with you.

“I adore you.”

Guilfoyle wears an 8-carat diamond ring on her engagement finger in the photo.

