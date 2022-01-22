After seeing a disgusting video of FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen, our family of seven has been forced to sleep in our car.

After seeing a disgusting video of FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen, our family of seven is forced to sleep in our car.

A HEARTBROKEN family of seven is compelled to sleep in their car because their home is infested with rats, but the council “doesn’t believe them.”

Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after discovering their flat was infested with rats, making their children ill.

Kay, 27, claims their privately rented apartment, which is above a derelict pub called The Masons Arms, is “uninhabitable” due to smashed windows and a massive rat infestation.

Despite not being able to sleep in their own beds, the family is not a priority for North West Leicestershire Council, according to Kay.

Kay, who has five children ranging in age from five months to ten years, says she will not put her children’s health at risk by forcing them to stay any longer.

“I’m heartbroken,” she says, despite the fact that she is still paying £700 a month for the flat.

Every single day, both my partner and I cry.

“We haven’t slept there since December 18 because we were terrified,” she said.

There are rats everywhere, and I had to take my children out because they were so sick with diarrhoea and vomiting.

“We all screamed and were terrified when we first saw the rats.”

I contacted the city council, but no one was interested in hearing my story.

“I had to go out and purchase a camera, which I set up in the kitchen to photograph them.”

They were all over the kitchen counter, the floor, and even the pots and pans cupboard.”

The landlord’s spokesperson says it’s unclear whether the vermin are rats or field mice, but the emergency housing team says they’re happy with the living conditions in the flat and won’t relocate the family.

“We keep being told we’re not a priority,” Kay told LeicestershireLive.

I don’t see how this is possible with two young children and a five-month-old.

“My kids have no idea where they sleep from night to night.”

When they are forced to enter, they scream.

I’m sorry, but I’m no longer able to call it home.

“I’m mentally collapsing.”

My husband’s mental health is at an all-time high on a daily basis.”

“They have had it rough for the last four weeks,” Ruth Neal, Kay’s mother-in-law, says.

“All I want is for them to be in a safe environment.”

They should be given temporary housing by the city council.

“All I want is for my family to be happy and safe,” she says.

I simply want a safe place for myself, my husband, and my children to live.

Kay’s spokeswoman…

