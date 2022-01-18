After seeing a ‘wee ball of power’ in the sky, a Glasgow man claims it ‘changed his life.’

A Glasgow man claims that seeing a ‘wee ball of power’ in the sky ‘changed his life.’

“I can’t stop thinking about it, it’s absolutely changed my life,” says Derek Craig of Knightswood, who noticed something up above him while out munro bagging at Ben Vorlich and Stùc a’ Chrin.

On Monday, January 3, Derek Craig, of Knightswood, was munro bagging at Ben Vorlich and Stùc a’ Chrin by Loch Earn when he noticed something up above him.

Derek, 41, was joined by two of his own friends, Scott McCandless, 43, and Christopher Lee, 43, as well as his son and two friends, according to the Daily Record.

As the older group descended the munro to rejoin Callum Smith and his friends, a strange object in the sky caught their attention.

The trio saw a strange object shooting across the sky in the dead of night, just after 4.30pm, in a valley about 2,000 feet high.

“It was like a wee ball of power, I have no idea what it was, it was unbelievable,” Derek explained.

“It was reappearing, vanishing, and shooting off.”

It was so strong that you could see it pulsing.

“It shoots straight up, pulses twice, and zooms away, like something out of Star Wars.”

“It also zigzags through the sky, then vanishes before reappearing.”

Derek, who had only a few weeks earlier launched his own YouTube channel, had been filming the expedition in order to share it later.

Although he was taken aback by the sight in person, it was only when he returned home that he realized what a one-of-a-kind experience he had.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” the Glaswegian added.

“It’s all I can think about, it’s so strange what’s happened to me,” she says.

Derek, who began munro bagging with Callum in March 2021, has since changed his mind about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

“I never thought there was before, and I was very skeptical, but now that I’ve seen this, I completely believe this was something else,” he said.

“I’ve changed my mind about that video.”

“I don’t think we’re even human anymore,” he joked, “it’s playing with my head that much.”

“I can’t stop thinking about it; it’s completely changed my life,” Derek continued.

“It was truly incredible to witness.”