After seeing it on the Ring doorbell cam, a neighbor saves a woman’s French bulldog puppy from a fire.

A DOG lover has praised her neighbors for using a Ring camera to save her dog from a house fire.

Olivia Smith, 28, was celebrating her nephew’s birthday and using her phone’s camera to keep an eye on her French Bulldog Bentley.

The rambunctious pooch had gotten out of his kennel and barged into the kitchen at the property in South Yorkshire.

Olivia, a single mother, had only had the boisterous dog for three weeks and had only left him alone for an hour when she noticed a problem with her Ring camera.

She assumed the dog had knocked over the video recorder, which explained the white screen.

She was alarmed, however, when she saw flames erupting from her kitchen and heard her terrified dog yapping.

One of her neighbors had noticed the smoke, and by the time she called them, they had already called for help and attempted to save the puppy.

“I was chatting with him, keeping an eye on him, and he managed to get out of his crate,” she told The Sun.

“I had been playing doggy calming music for him to listen to for a while, and I could see him on the camera.”

“I just assumed he knocked it over after the camera cut out, but 20 minutes later I was horrified when I saw this huge flame jump up.”

“Bentley had been leaping at the cooker, and he managed to turn the hobs on, knocking a wooden photo frame onto the hob, which ignited the fire.”

“He knew he’d turned it on because he was staring at the light, but I didn’t realize it at the time.”

“I called one of my close neighbors, who had already noticed that there was smoke coming from the property and had called the fire department.”

“Honestly, they saved my house and my dog in the process, and I owe them everything; they were truly amazing.”

Olivia returned home to discover that the fire had completely destroyed her kitchen, forcing her to spend hundreds of pounds to replace her stove, refrigerator, and other electrical items.

But now, despite the fire in September, she is facing Christmas without a kitchen.

“Bentley had been chewing on the door trying to escape the fire, it’s really sad to have seen,” Olivia continued.

“Two days after my fire, another neighbor’s house blew up, forcing us all to flee once more.”

