After seeing Jinger Duggar’s latest photo, ‘Counting On’ fans are concerned about her health.

After seeing Jinger Duggar’s most recent photo, ‘Counting On’ fans are concerned about her health.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently shared some low-key photos of his wife on Instagram.

According to The Sun, fans were outraged by the photos.

Fans were concerned about Jinger’s appearance in the photos, according to the publication, claiming that she appeared “underweight.”

Jeremy posted three pictures of his wife drinking coffee.

While many fans were enthralled by the couple’s adorable interaction, others couldn’t help but remark on the Counting On alum’s appearance.

Some of the comments on the posts expressed concern about Jinger’s weight.

One person commented, “She appears to be underweight.”

“I agree, she’s way too skinny and unhealthy,” another said.

While some fans felt it was their right to make comments about Jinger’s weight, others praised the reality star.

On one of Jeremy’s photos, a fan wrote, “Jinger looks healthy, happy, and well-loved!”

Jinger has previously spoken out about her body issues.

In May of 2021, she spoke with Us Weekly about how she used to feel pressured to lose weight as a teenager.

“The struggle for me was with my weight and body image, despite the fact that I was in excellent shape and didn’t need to lose weight,” she explained.

As a 14-year-old girl, I felt compelled to do so.

“These are issues that Jinger discusses in her book, The Hope We Hold, which she co-wrote with her husband,” she added.

She stated that she chose to speak about the subject because she does not want others to feel alone.

“I had a conversation with Jeremy.”

Of course, he and my mother have known about my [body issues]from the start, but I think it was just those [issues]that I wanted others to see that they’re not alone and that there are solutions for,” Jinger explained.

“And you don’t have to feel like you have to meet а certain stаndard of beаuty, personаlity, or whatever it is; it’s simply about accepting who you were created to be.”