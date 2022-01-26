After setting fire to a house in central Pennsylvania, a man faces five counts of attempted homicide, according to police.

According to police, a man set fire to a York City duplex with five people inside, including three children.

Kristopher Jevon Barnes, 31, of York City, is charged with five counts of attempted murder.

According to police, Barnes made threats to one of the victims the day before he set the house on fire.

Around 10:15 a.m., firefighters arrived on the scene.

On Sunday, in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, at a three-story duplex.

According to police, the fire started in an abandoned unit and spread to the adjacent side.

On the other side of the building, a woman and her three young children lived on the second floor, while a man lived on the first.

According to charging documents, the woman claimed she didn’t notice the fire until her neighbors pounded on her door to wake her up.

According to officials, the duplex had accumulated about (dollar)200,000 in damages by the time crews finished five hours later.

According to police, the woman told investigators that Barnes had threatened to kill her following a breakup in their sexual relationship.

Barnes allegedly told her and her family that “he was going to kill her by chopping her up,” according to police. Barnes had been a close friend of theirs for 22 years.

According to witnesses and surveillance footage, someone gathered trash and threw it inside the vacant unit about 30 minutes before the fire started.

Barnes was identified in a photo lineup by the woman.

According to the complaint, police discovered his Facebook profile as well.

By Tuesday morning, he hadn’t been apprehended.

Barnes is also charged with aggravated arson and causing a catastrophe, as well as five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

