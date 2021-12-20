After seven years as BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg will step down: ‘I’ll miss the daily drama.’

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor for the past seven years, is stepping down: ‘I’ll miss the daily drama.’

Ms Kuenssberg, whose departure has been rumored for weeks, called her time in the role an “honor” and said she would “miss the daily drama.”

She’ll join the BBC as a senior presenter and reporter.

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America Editor, recently returned to the UK after a long stint in Washington DC.

“I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for,” Ms Kuenssberg said.

It’s been incredible to sit in the chair during such a transformative period and try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners, and online readers.

“I’m going to miss the daily drama, as well as our amazing Westminster team.”

However, after nearly seven years and what feels like decades of headlines, it’s time to make the next move.”

“After nearly 7 years, in April I’m moving on from the best daily reporting job (plus) the most wonderful team in the business,” Kuenssberg told her Twitter followers.

It’s been an honor and an incredible journey – stay tuned for more in 2022! With love (plus) thanks to everyone at.”

“Laura has been an outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

“Through the last seven years, her incisive commentary, tough questioning, and astute insight have guided our audiences.”

“She’s a fantastic interviewer and presenter, and I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to keep her on our screens and airwaves.”

“I’m excited to read the next chapter of her story.”

“Laura’s a born journalist and she’s done an amazing job as political editor,” said Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s director of news.

She’s a vivacious and determined storyteller who gets right to the heart of the matter and asks the right questions.

“Without Laura as political editor, our coverage of politics would have suffered immeasurably.”

We’re extremely fortunate to have her.”

