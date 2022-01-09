After she complained about a sandwich, a customer claims the owner of the sub shop wished her death.

After she complained about a sandwich, a customer claims the sub shop owner wished for her death.

After she complained about the lack of meat on her sandwich, a regular customer of the Firehouse Subs in Ozark, Alabama, claims the franchise’s owner wished her dead, and she claims she caught the incident on video.

Cinnamon Clarke, who visits the Firehouse Subs on Andrews Avenue in Ozark about once a week with her husband, said she discovered her sub was missing half of its meat when she returned home from a trip to the shop.

According to WRBL, which first reported the story, she then called the store, who told her to come in so they could fix the problem.

However, Clarke claims that the owner refused to replace her sandwich.

She took out her phone at that point to record the encounter.

According to Clarke’s recording, the owner said to God, “When I talk to God tonight, I’m going to see if he can come to your house and take you.”

The owner of Firehouse Subs was unavailable for comment, according to ALcom.

“It’s really sad that someone would take Jesus’ or Christ’s name in vain and wish death on someone,” Clarke told WRBL. “It was just a fancy way of saying, ‘I’m going to pray that you die tonight.'”

“We come here every day and spend money here,” Clarke continued, “and this is how we are treated.”

Firehouse Subs’ corporate office in Florida told WRBL that the franchise owner’s behavior was being handled “internally” and that Clarke was being contacted.

“At Firehouse Subs, our guests’ experience is a top priority, and we’re disappointed to say that this guest was not treated with the heartfelt service we expect at one of our restaurants,” according to the statement.

“The franchise owner’s behavior at this location is unacceptable to us, and it is being addressed internally.”

We apologize if anyone felt threatened.

We’ve also reached out to the guest directly.”

‘I think a bandit stole them,’ says a 6-year-old who dials 911 to locate her missing Barbie and Baby Shark.

Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close dozens of stores nationwide, including one in central Pennsylvania.

Last year, rabies claimed the lives of five people in the United States…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.