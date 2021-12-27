After shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ at Biden on Christmas, Jared Schmeck claims he is being ‘attacked for freedom of speech.’

After shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ at Biden on Christmas, Jared Schmeck claims he’s being attacked for his freedom of speech.

After his “Let’s Go Brandon” jab at Vice President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve, JARED Schmeck claims he’s being “attacked for freedom of speech.”

Schmeck claims he’s getting a lot of flak after making the loaded remark at the end of an otherwise pleasant holiday call with the President and First Lady.

Conservatives have adopted the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” to stand for “F**k Joe Biden.”

During his family’s call with Joe and Jill Biden during a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa-tracker broadcast, Schmeck insisted he didn’t mean it that way.

Schmeck told The Oregonian, “There is no animosity or anything like that.”

“It was just a harmless joke to express my God-given right to vent my frustrations in a lighthearted manner…

He said he loves Biden “just like any other brother or sister,” adding that he had received some vague threats since the broadcast.

“I’m being harassed because I exercised my right to free speech.”

Schmeck, a 35-year-old father of four, signs off the livestreamed call by telling the Bidens, “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well and Let’s Go Brandon!”

Before moving on, Biden quickly repeated his jab.

He said, “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree.”

Schmeck later re-used the jab after posting the video on YouTube.

“We called NORAD and they connected us to the President! Let’s Go Brandon! I had no idea this was being livestreamed at the time!” read the caption.

Despite this, the father claims that he did not mean the phrase in a vulgar manner.

“I understand that ‘let’s go Brandon’ has a vulgar connotation,’ but no matter how I feel about him, I’m not that simple-minded,” he told the Oregonian.

“At the end of the day, Mr.

“I’m disappointed in Biden because I believe he can do better,” he said.

After NASCAR racer Brandon Brown’s viral NBC interview following his NASCAR Xfinity Series win on October 2, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was coined.

The crowd behind Brown is seen chanting “f*** Joe Biden,” but the NBC reporter claims the chant was “let’s go Brandon,” which has since been referred to as damage control.

Following the viral interview, large crowds have chanted “f*** Joe Biden” in protest of his presidency at a number of sporting events across the country.

People have been making “Let’s go Brandon” memes and posting them all over social media.

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” has been made into merch, including hoodies and flags…

