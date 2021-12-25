After showing up at the police station with only a black bin bag, a homeless boy, 12, was given £130 worth of Christmas presents.

After showing up at the police station with only a black bin bag, a 12-year-old homeless boy was given £130 worth of Christmas presents.

Nottinghamshire Police officers chipped in to buy the 12-year-old a football kit and toiletries.

The young boy arrived at Nottingham’s Radford Road police station with nothing but a black bin bag.

But, according to the Mail Online, he will have a memorable Christmas thanks to the generosity of his coworkers, who spent £130 on him.

A golf putting set and a jumper were also included in the generous bundle.

The boy is now in foster care, but the wrapped gifts were delivered to him on Wednesday evening.

“As officers, it’s sometimes very easy to forget about an incident because we have to move so quickly onto the next,” Nottinghamshire Police Constable Megan Barnard said.

“However, after hearing his heartbreaking story, this case has stuck with a lot of officers, particularly myself.”

“With Christmas approaching, and knowing how difficult the holidays can be for people who have been through something like this and have been left with nothing, we decided to try and raise some money to ensure he had something to open on Christmas Day.”

“It’s incredible to see all of the officers come together and raise all of this money so we could make him happy and give him things he both needed and wanted.”

“I was moved by the outpouring of support we received from members of the policing family from departments, the team, and other units who had no direct connection to this young man but were moved by his story.”

“We want to show him that the things he’s seen and experienced so far in his life shouldn’t define who he is as a person, and that with the help of others, he can overcome them.”

“Being a police officer is about more than just arresting people and apprehending criminals; it’s about showing that we are human beings who are there to help anyone who needs us.”

The Constable continued by praising the young boy’s foster family, saying it was “lovely to see him doing so well in a new home and being looked after.”

“This is a case that will stay with a lot of officers for a long time,” she added, “and it’s incredible to see us all coming together to help him celebrate Christmas.”

“This is a heartwarming story showing…,” said City Council Leader David Mellen.

