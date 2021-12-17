After sleeping on the job, two Dauphin County prison guards were fired.

After sleeping on the job, Dauphin County prison guards were fired.

Officials from Dauphin County announced on Friday that two corrections officers were fired for sleeping while guarding an inmate at the UPMC Harrisburg hospital.

The incident occurred on December 1st.

When a photo was shared the next day, it alerted prison officials.

The guarded inmate did not get away.

The image was also sent to INFOSURHOY by an anonymous source.

The two officers were initially suspended by the county.

According to a county news release, they were fired on Thursday.

The two former officers were not named in the statement.

Prison Warden Gregory Briggs stated, “We thoroughly reviewed the circumstances of the incident and determined the officers’ behavior was completely unacceptable.”

“All aspects of prison operations reform continue to prioritize accountability.”

The suspensions came less than a week after two other Dauphin County Prison guards resigned after the escape of a female prisoner they were guarding from the same hospital.

The woman was apprehended and charged with new offenses.

According to county officials, the second incident prompted at least three significant changes:

– Supervising officers, from lieutenants to wardens, have been conducting frequent spot checks at hospitals to ensure that all procedures are followed.

– Transport units have been restructured so that only officers who have been vetted by supervising officers are allowed to travel.

– Inmate transportation training is scheduled for January.

The training will be led by C2 Tactical, an outside consultant.

Staff will be trained on use-of-force practices next month, and the policies will be reviewed and revised.

County officials announced in October that they had hired John Wetzel, the former Secretary of the State Department of Corrections, as a new advisor to the county prison board to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the prison.

Due to complaints and a number of inmate deaths, the prison has come under scrutiny in recent years.

