After sleuths claim a Brian Laundrie connection, the father of a murdered woman wants Dog the Bounty Hunter to look for the killer.

After her death was linked to Brian Laundrie, the father of a murdered woman has asked Dog The Bounty for help in finding her killer.

Sean-Paul Schulte took to Facebook to discuss his daughter Kylen Schulte’s and her wife Crystal Turner’s shooting deaths at a Utah campground in August.

“Get ready for some major news!” he wrote.

“I’d like DOG and JJ to collaborate on this case for Christmas.”

“Please, please, please.”

In September, Dog, a reality TV star, joined the search for Gabby Petito and Brian.

Gabby went missing while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian.

Her body was discovered on September 19, strangled to death.

A month later, the body of Laundrie was discovered near the Carlton Reserve at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.

Kylen and Crystal, newlyweds, were found shot to death in August at a campsite in the La Sal mountains.

Gabby and her boyfriend Brian were said to have gotten into an argument at the Moonflower Co-Op, where murdered Kylen worked, just days before the couple’s deaths.

That was also the day after police separated the two young travel vloggers following a domestic incident, and Brian stayed at a hotel just a short drive from the tavern.

Kylen and Crystal had told friends shortly before their murder that they were moving to a new campsite because a “weirdo camping near them was freaking them out.”

Due to the close proximity of the two incidents in terms of time and location, investigators have speculated whether they are linked.

The deaths of the married couple, however, were later determined to be unrelated to Gabby’s slaying.

Despite this, Kylen’s father has questioned whether Gabby and Brian played pool with Kylen and her new wife in the hours leading up to their deaths.

Sean-Paul wanted to know “if it was Brian and Gabby” who were shooting pool at Woody’s Tavern in Moab, according to a post on the Understanding Crime Facebook page.

Crystal and Kylen told friends about the “creepy” man at Woody’s Tavern, according to Sean-Paul.

Crystal and Kylen had complained to friends that the man was causing them problems and that they planned to move to a different campsite.

Sean-Paul said of the man Crystal played pool with, “We don’t know if it was him.”

“It was a couple,” says the narrator.

“They are a young couple.”

Jason, a private investigator…

