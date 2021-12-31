Who should you keep an eye on after socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction?

Who should you keep an eye on now that socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking?

The British socialite’s sex trafficking conviction hasn’t just opened a can of worms; it’s slashed the tin.

During the trial, two former presidents, two former senators, a couple of actors, and others were mentioned as Epstein’s friends.

All of them were transported on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express.”

Maxwell is on her way to a federal prison, which will undoubtedly be more comfortable than the Brooklyn detention center where she has been held for the past 17 months.

They have no reason to rest on their laurels, though.

Many others were involved in Epstein’s web of corruption, as revealed by the testimony, and politicians, victims, and the general public are demanding answers.

Sarah Kellen, 41, Lesley Groff, 53, Nadia Marcinkova, 36, and Adriana Ross, aka Mucinska, 38, for example, were granted immunity in a 2008 non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities in Florida when Epstein agreed to plead guilty to lesser state sex charges in exchange for a 13-month sentence.

When new charges against Epstein were filed in New York in 2019, a Manhattan prosecutor ruled that the agreement did not apply.

These women are insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Maxwell’s 97-page contact book must be sifted through by the detectives.

As a result of her conviction, more victims have found the courage to speak up.

Epstein’s estate has paid out money to 150 people so far.

Others on the Lolita Express have had issues of their own.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, is accused of rape in France, where he ran a modeling agency financed by Epstein.

Donald Trump, 75, has been accused of rapping a 13-year-old girl at one of Epstein’s orgies in 1994, an accusation he flatly denies.

The accuser decided to drop her case in 2016.

Kevin Spacey, 63, and Bill Clinton, 75, also boarded the plane, though they face no charges for their actions while working with Epstein.

Given their wealth and power, it’s understandable.

