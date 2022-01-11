After spending 30 minutes stuck in a BBC lift, Michael Gove misses an interview.

Michael Gove misses an interview after being stuck in a BBC lift for 30 minutes.

MICHAEL Gove was stuck in a BBC lift instead of on the air yesterday, when he should have been interviewed on the radio.

The Levelling Up Secretary had to text for assistance and joked that many people would have preferred him to be “incarcerated” for a longer period of time.

He was supposed to be on Radio 4’s Today at 8.10 a.m., but he didn’t make it.

“After more than half an hour in the lift, you have successfully leveled me up,” Mr Gove joked.

“Trying to figure out what radio station is on in that lift, because if it’s Radio 1, he’ll have been forced to hear me getting excited over a duck playing the piano,” Radio 1 DJ Greg James joked.

“I won this Greg because he was tuned in to me playing Destiny’s Child – ‘Jumping Jumping,'” Nadia Joe, host of Radio 1 Xtra, said of the club-loving Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Gove dubbed the PM “the Pep Guardiola of politics,” insisting that he was serious about implementing his leveling agenda and minimizing Tory party divisions.

Fears that his plans to bring mayors to the North will fail, the Cabinet minister was urged not to “betray the Red Wall.”