After spending time in a filthy New York jail, Ghislaine Maxwell will be transferred to a “Disneyland” of prisons on suicide watch, according to a source.

Experts claim that disgraced heiress Ghislaine Maxwell will be transferred to a “Disneyland” prison on suicide watch after spending months in a hellhole New York jail.

After being found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the 60-year-old could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The shamed socialite was convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for Epstein’s paedophile ring following her trial, during which the prosecution referred to her as a “sophisticated predator.”

Maxwell is facing a lengthy sentence of 65 years in prison, which means she will almost certainly die in prison.

Maxwell has been held at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020, when she was finally apprehended by authorities. The Metropolitan Detention Centre is regarded as one of America’s toughest prisons.

Maxwell’s lawyers tried – and failed – to persuade the judge to release her on bail in the months leading up to her trial, claiming she was going through a “living hell.”

She made headlines by speaking out from her “wretched, dank” prison cell, claiming that “creepy” guards watched her use the bathroom and that the rats near the open sewer drain were her only company.

Her lawyers even claimed that her detention conditions were only fit for fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, claiming that her continued detention was “untenable and unreasonable.”

Maxwell also complained that the jail computers were “too slow,” and revealed that she “played peekaboo” with prison guards and had an imaginary friend in another bizarre rant.

She also claimed that the poor dining options provided by the US government made her “weak” and “frail.”

Experts say Epstein’s ex-lover will feel like she’s in “Disneyland” if she’s held in a federal prison in Connecticut rather than a hard-line prison in New York, where she’s currently being held awaiting sentencing.

While in custody, Maxwell “really experienced the worst of what prison has to offer” in “arguably the worst detention center in America,” according to expert Justin Paperny.

According to The New York Times, the sex trafficker may now be placed in a more favorable situation.

“Her case is unique because she has already spent so much time in custody,” he explained to the news outlet.

“She’s been in this dreadful, dank, cold, filthy detention center in Brooklyn, and it’s really prepared her for confinement.”

“People are surprised to learn that once she is sentenced and arrives at the federal correctional institution, she will feel like she is in Disneyland instead of where she is now.”

Maxwell is expected to be transferred to the low-security FCI Danbury in Connecticut, where she will…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.