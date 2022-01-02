After spotting a cancerous mole from the stands, an ice hockey fan saves the life of a team member.

During a game on October 23, Nadia Popovici, 22, noticed Brian “Red” Hamilton, the team’s assistant equipment manager, had a “perfect example of a melanoma” on his neck.

Ms Popovici, who had volunteered in various hospital wards, including oncology, left a message on her phone for Mr Hamilton, advising him to have the mole checked by a doctor, and pressed it against the plexiglass that separated her from the rink.

Brian’s hero, Nadia, was found thanks to the internet community, and the two met tonight in person, where he was able to express his heartfelt gratitude to her for saving his life.

“I was feeling bad because I was walking off the bench and she put her phone up to the glass and it said the mole on the back of your neck was cancer on the phone.”

Mr Hamilton explained, “It threw me off.”

“So I just shrugged and moved on.”

When I found out, my first reaction was to feel bad because I felt like I hadn’t given her enough attention.”

Ms Popovici’s keen observation, on the other hand, proved correct.

A biopsy on the mole a few days later revealed cancerous cells, and doctors believe it could have become life-threatening in just a few years if left alone.

Ms Popovici was found on social media less than an hour after the Canucks shared a letter from Mr Hamilton on New Year’s Day thanking her.

The 22-year-old University of Washington graduate hopes to begin medical school next year, thanks to a (dollar)10,000 thank you gift from the team, and was able to meet the staffer in person shortly before their game on Saturday night.

“When I saw his [mole], I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that’s a picture-perfect example of what a melanoma looks like,'” she said.

