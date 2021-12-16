After spotting Shakespeare’s face with goatee in a cloud, Mum ‘creeped out.’

After spotting Shakespeare’s goatee in a cloud, Mum ‘creeped out.’

After photographing a cloud that resembled William Shakespeare’s face, complete with his signature facial hair, a mother was left “creeped out.”

Last month, Shaquira Hobbs was getting ready to photograph lightning from her home’s veranda in New South Wales, Australia, when a bright flash caused her to turn around and notice a dark grey cloud.

Shaquira was photographing a lightning storm in her back garden in the Lake Macquarie region of New South Wales when she noticed a remarkable outline of a man.

The incredible photograph depicts a cloud that resembles a man’s profile, with his forehead, eyes, eyelids, nose, and prominent chin all outlined among the dark grey clouds.

Excited viewers have since noted that it resembles the Bard himself, speculating that it may sport a goatee similar to the famous playwright.

The face, which was captured floating ominously over Mount Sugarloaf by a professional photographer, has since gone viral, receiving over 13,000 Facebook reactions.

When she was startled by the sighting, the mother-of-one said ‘the whole street’ heard her shout for her partner Brandon McEwan.

Shaquira explained, “I screamed Brandon’s name and told him to come look at it, and he came running out.”

“I’m fairly certain the entire street heard me yell out.”

“I needed him to confirm that I was seeing what I thought I was seeing.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

Everything just happened to fall into place at the perfect time.”

She’s since revealed that the ‘interesting’ parallels, which included Zeus and Thanos, have made the image her favorite weather shot of all time.

“When I first saw it, it gave me the creeps.

There’s a lot of information.

“I could see a man’s forehead and a prominent chin.”

When I returned after taking the photo, I was surprised to see the cloud’s darkness had created an eye socket and an eyelid.

“It did look like Shakespeare to some people, and I can see why.

I also saw Thanos and Zeus.

“What people were saying piqued my interest.”

The ‘perfect formation’ only lasted about 30-45 seconds, according to Shaquira, before the cloud shifted into a different shape and faded away.

“I was looking in the opposite direction when a large flash appeared behind me.

I turned around, expecting to miss something, and there it was, right in front of me.

“I didn’t have enough time to take it with my camera off the tripod, so I grabbed my phone instead.”

Because things were moving quickly, I was able to snap a quick photo…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.