After stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword to free him of beings who had lived in him for months, a 32-year-old woman smiles.

AFTER allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword, a WOMAN smiles in her mugshot.

Brittany Wilson, 32, was discovered covered in blood outside her boyfriend’s home on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

On the front lawn, a sword was discovered.

Wilson allegedly dialed 911 and confessed to the murder of her boyfriend.

According to a post on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page, “officers discovered a deceased male in the basement of the residents who had apparent stab wounds on his body.”

“Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home, this 34-year-old male was later determined.”

Wilson’s live-in partner, Harrison Stephen Foster, has been identified as the victim.

Wilson was apprehended and taken to the municipal jail in Cape Girardeau.

She’s been charged with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.

According to the police department, her bond was set at (dollar)2 million in cash.

Wilson is wearing an orange jumpsuit and smiling ear to ear in her mugshot, which was released on Saturday.

Wilson admitted to taking methamphetamines with Foster on Friday and that Foster had “several other entities living inside his body for several months,” according to police.

Wilson claims she was “setting him free” by stabbing Foster.

She is currently detained, and it is unknown whether she has retained an attorney to represent her.

