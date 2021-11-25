After stabbing my father to death to protect my mother from his daily torment, I was found not guilty of murder.

I was acquitted of murder after stabbing my father to death to protect my mother from his daily torment.

A SON was found not guilty of murder after stabbing his father to death in order to protect his mother from a violent attack.

On November 24, Alex Pompa, 20, was found not guilty of the crime by the Court of Assizes in Turin, Piedmont, Italy.

He was accused of assassinating his father, Giuseppe, who was killed on April 30 last year in the nearby town of Collegno.

Before calling 911, the young man allegedly stabbed his father “dozens” of times.

His father, on the other hand, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex is now a free man after a judge ruled that he killed his father in order to protect his mother from a horrific case of domestic violence.

According to local media outlets such as Fanpage, the man regularly beat his wife, who said in court, “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today.”

As a result, the judges came to the conclusion that the young man’s actions “didn’t constitute a crime.”

The young man told the judges: “My father was a sick man, obsessed with jealousy and control over my mother.”

The father threatened his wife and children over 300 times, according to court documents.

Alex and his brother, Loris, have long avoided going out at night for fear of leaving their mother alone with Giuseppe Pompa, 52.

The violence reportedly escalated when the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.

Giuseppe came home from work angry and drank several glasses of wine before venting his rage on his wife, prompting Alex to grab a knife and stab his father multiple times.

He immediately confessed his actions to the police, and the Court of Review agreed to his lawyers’ request that he be placed under house arrest during his custody period.

“Now I just want to go home and get my life back,” he said in an interview with La Repubblica after his acquittal.

I’m going to see the Inter match and having dinner with my family.

Take a vacation, live a regular life.”

