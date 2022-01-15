After starting at the age of four, a teen has been named Europe’s best Elvis impersonator.

A TEENAGER named Europe’s best Elvis impersonator began impersonating The King as a toddler in a jumpsuit made by his grandmother.

His grandparents introduced Emilio Santoro, then 19 years old, to the singer.

In his home-made jumpsuit, he did his first Elvis impression, studying old footage to learn his mannerisms.

Being named European Elvis Tribute Artist Champion at the NEC in Birmingham is a “dream come true,” he says.

“Everyone always says life is too short, follow your dreams,” he said, and he couldn’t agree more.

It’s a dream come true to be crowned champion.

“My nan and auntie made me a jumpsuit, and I’ve wanted to do it as a career ever since.”

The outpouring of support on social media has been humbling.”

The teen has appeared in school talent shows as the Are You Lonesome Tonight singer and competed in his first European competition at the age of 14.

His next performance will be in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, before heading to Germany, the United States, and Canada, as well as a UK tour in November.

“I had a dream since I was a child that I wanted to be on the stage,” Emilio said, who was born 25 years after Elvis died.

“At first, I was hesitant to pursue that dream, but luckily, I have a supportive family, and I’ve never looked back.”

Emilio’s parents aren’t musicians.

Dad Joe is a self-employed builder, and mom Emma works as a business manager for a food catering company.

Emma admitted that she was in tears while watching her son compete.

“We’ve watched him, helped coach him, seen the hours of work he puts in, so to see him finally get recognition is just amazing,” she said.

“As an Elvis fan, seeing him love everything Elvis gave me great pleasure.”