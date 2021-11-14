After stopping the fight, Herb Dean, the legendary UFC referee, slammed the door before changing his mind and allowing it to continue.

After stopping the fight, legendary UFC referee Herb Dean slammed the door, only to change his mind and allow it to continue.

A UFC referee, Herb Dean, was slammed after appearing to stop a fight only to change his mind, leaving both fighters perplexed.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima, a heavyweight from Brazil, defeated Ben Rothwell in Las Vegas, rocking him against the cage from the start.

When Rothwell collapsed, he dragged De Lima down with him, and Dean appeared hesitant to intervene.

The veteran official finally declared the contest over after 32 seconds, but the outcome caused some confusion.

De Lima seemed unsure of what to do while on top of Rothwell in a striking position, and looked to Dean for guidance.

Even UFC president Dana White questioned the referee during the post-fight press conference.

“Until the fight is over, Herb needs to stop touching guys,” White said.

“The good thing about this one was that he should’ve stopped the fight when he did.”

“I like him as a person; he’s a pleasant individual.”

He must refrain from touching people until he is ready to summon a hаlt.

“That was SO BAD!” exclaims UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling ( ).

“It’s not an easy job, but dude, you can’t plаy hot potаto with fights like that,” says the commissioner.

You’re insane, man, because he gave you a look.

De Lima of Brazil won his second fight in a row, while Rothwell lost his third fight in a row.

