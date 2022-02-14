After struggling to climb a famous landmark, a tourist’s hilarious video goes viral.

After struggling to climb a well-known landmark, a tourist’s hilarious video went viral.

Devrie Brynn shared clips from her struggle to climb Arthur’s Seat hill after arriving in Edinburgh for her 30th birthday.

A witty social media post about an American tourist’s hilarious attempts to navigate a well-known tourist attraction has gone viral.

On TikTok, Devrie Brynn’s attempt to climb Arthur’s Seat during a trip to Scotland quickly garnered 4.5 million views.

The famous landmark in Edinburgh is frequently visited by both locals and tourists who can enjoy the stunning views from the top, according to EdinburghLive. The famous landmark in Edinburgh is known for not being the easiest of ascents.

Devrie used the social media app TikTok to share two videos from her struggle to get up the historic hill after arriving in Edinburgh for her 30th birthday.

The American visitor, slightly flushed from the exertion, jokes about being asked if she’s okay by locals while attempting to reach the summit.

Devrie, mocking the Scottish accent, explains that hiking in Edinburgh is not for her.

“Today is my 30th birthday, and instead of having some sort of crisis about it, which would be silly, I just quit my job and flew to Scotland with no money, plans, or friends,” she said to the camera.

“However, I’m feeling fine and ‘right as rain’ (in a Scottish accent).”

So, is hiking in Scotland better than hiking in Los Angeles? Thank you for asking, and I’d be delighted to tell you.

“Yes, Scotland is prettier, yes, it is colder, and yes, everything is better, but is hiking? No, and I’ll tell you why.”

There are some very hot men in kilts running past me, and because everyone is so god d**n friendly, they ask if I’m okay.

“Do I appear to be in good health to you, Angus? No, no, I’m not in good health, I’m f****g dying on these trails, mate.”

“I’m no good, I cannae do it.”

