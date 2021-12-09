After students discovered my Instagram striptease video and it’spread like wildfire,’ I was fired as a teacher.

After her racy video went viral among her students and their parents, a RUSSIAN schoolteacher, 23, was told she was fired.

Viktoria Kashirina shared the “erotic” video on Instagram, which shows her arriving home and stripping down to her underwear in “provocative” poses.

When the mother of one of her Russian language and literature students complained, it set off a chain of events.

“Please do not post such explicit videos, and please close (your social media accounts),” she advised.

“My daughter is watching this, and you’re clearly gaining a following – but not as a teacher.”

The newly graduated schoolmistress stated that she would block the student, and that the mother should monitor her daughter’s internet usage more closely.

She vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

“I’ve been pole dancing for several years and have always wanted to make a video,” Viktoria told Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“Of course, it wasn’t intended for students.”

“I had to close the account because this student’s mother demanded it.”

“I refused and blocked both the mother and the daughter.”

It was, however, too late.

“My school director wrote and demanded that I remove the video because it was going viral among the parents,” she said.

Viktoria, who graduated with honors from Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University, claims she was accused of posting “provocative content” and that the video “went viral among students and their parents.”

“You have caused a storm, and we need to react,” the unnamed director told her.

“As a parent of two children myself, I understand how these parents feel.”

The teacher was told that by making the video, she had exercised her “freedom of expression,” but had also “stepped on our freedom.”

“We have the right not to follow this path if you want to prove yourself (as an erotic dancer).”

“You have been fired.”

This is a fantastic opportunity to share our moral values with all parents.”

Despite this, sources at School No. 1, a major online private academy, claim that

1 – which provides full-time education and has gained popularity as a result of the pandemic – said she is still teaching classes today.

If her dismissal is confirmed, she has promised to take the matter to court, claiming that there were no restrictions on social media when she was appointed and that the firing would infringe on her freedom and privacy.