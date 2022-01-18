After students were asked about their experiences with lockdown, lexicographers named anxiety “Children’s Word of the Year.”

After students were asked about their experiences with lockdown, lexicographers named anxiety as the Children’s Word of the Year.

More than one-fifth (21%) of the students polled chose anxiety as their top word.

After students were polled about their experiences with lockdown, lexicographers at Oxford University Press (OUP) named anxiety as the Children’s Word of the Year.

More than 8,000 students in the UK, aged three to nine, were asked to choose the top words they would use when discussing health and wellbeing, as well as the pandemic’s lockdowns.

More than one-fifth of the students polled (21%) chose anxiety as their top word, followed by challenging (19%) and isolate (14%) respectively.

The findings, according to the researchers, highlight the negative effects of lockdowns and school closures on children.

The changes in children’s vocabulary and self-expression have been studied by lexicographers, experts, and academic researchers in the OUP’s Children’s Language department for more than a decade.

The Department of Education will update its school dictionaries and resources to reflect current usage of terms related to the pandemic, such as bubble and lockdown.

New words like “self-isolation” will be added.

The word of the year for 2021 is “wellbeing.”

The impact of Covid-19 on children’s education, as well as a growing awareness of children’s mental health as a major concern, prompted this action.

Teachers from the 85 schools that took part in the survey, who represented the children’s perspectives, were also asked what word they use most often when talking to their students about health and wellbeing in the previous year.

Their top choice (31%) was resilience, which researchers believe reflects the importance of providing positive direction to their students.

Their second choice (19%) was challenging, and their third choice (18%) was wellbeing.

“The research highlights the vital role language plays for children in terms of self-expression, learning, and wellbeing,” said Helen Freeman, director of early childhood and home education at OUP.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that we invest in children’s language development at home and at school.”

"The findings show how important it is for all of us to ensure that children have access to the words they need to express themselves and that, as.

