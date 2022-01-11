After suggesting a move away from ‘long-term’ restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon will give a covid update today.

After suggesting that ‘long-term’ restrictions be removed, Nicola Sturgeon will give a covid update today.

Nicola Sturgeon will deliver an update on the pandemic to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon (January 11).

A review of current restrictions will also be conducted, which is expected to last until January 17.

Prior to the holiday season, restrictions were imposed, including limits on the number of people who could attend football matches and the closure of nightclubs.

However, the high transmissibility of the omicron variant continues to have an impact in Scotland, with another 11,827 cases confirmed on Monday.

Ms. Sturgeon suggested on Monday that moving forward, a shift away from long-term strict covid restrictions may be necessary.

Scotland will have to consider “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” may be required to cope with the coronavirus, she said.

“Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and not have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she told STV’s Scotland Tonight ahead of her update to parliament.

“When I say ‘learning to live with it,’ I don’t mean that.

Instead, we’ll have to consider what adaptations to pre-pandemic life – such as face coverings – might be necessary in the long run to allow us to cope with it with far fewer protective measures.”

The Scottish Government said earlier on Monday that it had recorded 11,827 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but no deaths.

It means that the death toll from people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, as measured by this metric, has remained at 9,934.

Despite the fact that no new deaths have been reported, officials have noted that register offices are now closed on weekends.

On Sunday, 1,432 people with newly confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals.

