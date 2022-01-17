After surviving a fire in Philadelphia that killed 12 of their neighbors, a family is dealing with their grief.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)’s Anna Orso contributed to this article.

PHILADELPHIA — Tyhara Woods was half asleep at 6:30 a.m. when she heard screams coming from the apartment above.

“Oh my God,” someone exclaimed, and there were bloodcurdling wails.

Woods got out of bed, put on her slippers, and walked toward her bedroom door while 18 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

She detected a smouldering odor.

She flung open the door to her next-door neighbor’s bedroom, which was filled with smoke and her three sons sound asleep.

From the time Woods awoke to the time she and her longtime partner, Charles Scott, got themselves, their three children, and a 5-year-old boy who lived above them out of the burning house, it took about three agonizing minutes.

Charles Scott, 32, and Tyhara Woods, 30, lived in the lower unit of the rowhouse in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood that caught fire in early January with their three children.

They would learn two hours later that 12 members of the family they had lived below for a decade, nine of whom were children, had perished in Philadelphia’s deadliest fire in decades.

Investigators believe the 5-year-old boy had set fire to a Christmas tree on the second floor of the duplex on North 23rd Street, on the opposite side of the wall from where Woods’ family slept.

Sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, Virginia Thomas, 30, and Quinsha White, 18, as well as their children ranging in age from 2 to 16, were among the victims.

Woods and her family escaped with minor injuries, but they were displaced from their home, and her children are traumatized, crying out for their mother in the middle of the night and fearing that another fire will harm them.

Scott, 32, said, “I never thought something like this would happen, especially for our kids.”

“You go to sleep and wake up with the possibility of losing your life.”

Several times during their evacuation from the burning row house, things could have gone horribly wrong.

Woods yelled at her sons to get out of bed, then dashed back into her room to kick Scott out of bed and…

