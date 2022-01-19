After swearing never to hire snowflakes, I begged for better workers, but my next hire didn’t even show up.

When his next employee failed to show up, a BUILDING BOSS who vowed to never hire another snowflake was left bitterly disappointed.

Adam Weedon, 40, wanted to hire laborers for his Chatham, Kent-based company Ad-A-Brick Building Services, and he used a blunt job ad to weed out unsuitable applicants.

The no-nonsense boss advertised the position on social media, insisting that “no snowflakes need apply” because it entails “hard work.”

Despite finding a willing worker, Adam received a call 20 minutes before his new employee’s first day of work, informing him that they would not be coming in.

“I’ve gotten a few [ad responses],” Adam told Infosurhoy.

“I asked someone to start today, but they didn’t show up – they were having a bad night.”

“About 20 minutes before I was scheduled to meet him, he texted me.”

It comes after Adam failed to hire ten young men aged 30 and under in the last year because they “love” their phones and found the job “too difficult.”

When asked if he believes his most recent no-show was a “snowflake,” Adam replied, “More than likely.”

“It’s too easy for them.”

“I’m looking for someone who has a strong work ethic and doesn’t spend all day on Facebook or texting their girlfriend.”

After hiring blokes who weren’t up to the task, the frustrated building manager wrote the ad, he said he was at the end of his tether.

He said the idea had been “bubbling up” for a while because he’d heard similar stories from colleagues.

“I’ve been looking for a building laborer and wrote the ‘no snowflake’ ad because everyone nowadays wants a job but doesn’t want to work for the money,” the boss explained.

“Over the course of a year, I had ten people.”

“They’re all addicted to their phones and find tasks like pushing a wheelbarrow, laying slabs, and laying drives and pathways too difficult.”

Adam claims that any future employees must be willing to work and not get tired while pushing a wheelbarrow.

However, he is beginning to lose hope after failing to find anyone successful thus far.

“I’ll just plod along alone for a minute,” Adam continued.

“You make plans for your diary, and then everything falls apart and everyone disappoints you.”

“I’ll give anyone a chance if they seem half decent.”

“JOB ADVERT FOR JANUARY ONWARDS,” reads the ad, which was posted on December 14.

“Full-time laboring position, pay based on experience, hard work required, so no slackers please.”

“It’s preferable if you have a driver’s license or if you live near Walderslade.”