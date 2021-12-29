After switching to British Gas, a man was ‘wrongly charged nearly £1,000 for his monthly gas bill.’

After being switched to British Gas, a man was ‘incorrectly charged nearly £1,000 for his monthly gas bill.’

Marcin Wojcik was taken aback when he discovered he had been charged £923.45 for his monthly usage on Christmas day.

After discovering he had been wrongly charged nearly £1,000 for his monthly gas bill by British Gas, a man claimed his Christmas Day had been “ruined.”

Marcin Wojcik, 37, claims that his monthly gas usage at his new home in Broxburn, Scotland, was incorrectly estimated at £923.45 in October after his supply was switched from People’s Energy to British Gas before he moved in.

Customers told me last month that after being moved to British Gas when their previous supplier, People’s Energy, went bankrupt due to the gas crisis, they were given annual bill estimates ranging from £22,000 to £46,000 by the energy company.

Through the “supplier of last resort” process, the energy regulator Ofgem is switching millions of customers whose supplier has gone bankrupt to a new firm, and any previous credit is transferred.

British Gas said there was a mistake in the customer’s data that was shared with it through Ofgem’s “supplier of last resort,” and that it had implemented “additional processes” to ensure that its systems “pick up any anomalies.”

Mr Wojcik, who shares the three-bedroom home with his wife Paulina and their two-week-old son Alexander, was shocked to learn on Christmas Day that money had been taken from his bank account via a direct debit he set up to pay his energy bills.

The ScotRail ticket examiner believed British Gas had made a “terrible mistake” with the bill, but was unable to contact the company to inquire about it because the company’s phone lines were closed on Christmas Day.

He said he worried the entire day that he wouldn’t be able to pay his family’s bills, and he barely slept before contacting British Gas on Boxing Day.

Mr Wojcik told me he was told the bill was generated in error because Ofgem had provided an incorrect meter reading.

He said, “It pretty much ruined my Christmas.”

“My son is two weeks old.”

When we’re spending our first Christmas together as a family, finding out something like this on Christmas Day isn’t ideal.

It came as a bit of a shock.

“I found out in the evening, and it was a shock.”

