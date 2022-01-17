After taking Ecstasy to ‘get off her head,’ a fitness enthusiast collapsed and died at a festival.

After taking Ecstasy to ‘get off her head,’ a fitness fanatic collapsed and died at a festival.

A FITNESS CENTER RECEPTIONIST DIED AT A FESTIVAL AFTER TAKING AN ECSTASIS TABLET because she wanted to “get off her head,” according to her friend.

Kelsey Corps, 20, died of organ failure after consuming two tablets and vodka at the Wonderwood Festival.

Kelsey’s condition deteriorated as a friend attempted to find water to revive her.

In a coma, she was admitted to a hospital where she tested positive for Covid and died of cardiac arrest.

Kelsey, a Lancaster resident, died tragically the next morning, July 24.

Kelsey, who was described as a “work hard, play hard” partygoer, died last year while attending the 5,000-capacity Wonderwood Festival near Preston.

According to her friend, she had taken red tablets with a Ferrari logo on them to “get off her head.”

“Kelsey was fun-loving and enjoyed having a laugh and did use recreational drugs when at a party,” her friend Bradley Graham said in a statement read at the Preston hearing.

“She said it was fun and a laugh to go to raves and use drugs there.”

“I wanted to go to Wonderwood Festival and be a part of her world, so I agreed to go.”

We discussed getting out of our heads and decided to buy some tablets.

“On Saturday morning, Kelsey and I took a taxi to the event and began drinking.

“I was sipping cider, while she sipped gin or vodka.”

I’m not sure when we started taking the tablets, but it wasn’t until everyone else was.

“I’m not sure how many she took; I think she took two and I took three.”

“People were passing around bags of drugs, and I couldn’t concentrate because of what I’d taken.”

I tried to get her some water when she began to ask for it, but I was unable to do so.

“I tried to get her to the security personnel so they could take her to an ambulance.”

I eventually did, and they wheeled her away.

“I was expecting her to stand up, but she didn’t, so I called her family.”

Her friend claimed he had no idea where she got the Ferrari logo tablets or how long she’d had them.

“I saw her with red tablets,” Bradley continued.

They had a Ferrari logo on them and a red line down the middle, I believe.

I assumed they were the same as mine.

“I’m not sure…

