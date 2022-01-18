After taking off, a plane crashes at Sylvania Airport after being caught in a strong wind gust.

After taking off, a plane crashes at Sylvania Airport after being caught in a wind gust.

A SMALL plane crashed at a Wisconsin airport shortly after takeoff after being caught in a strong wind gust.

The plane collided with a nearby vehicle as it took off from Sylvania Airport in Sturtevant on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

