After taking off his pants and refusing to wear a mask during the flight, an airline passenger was charged.

Bloomberg News (TNS)’s Patricia Hurtado contributed to this article.

According to US prosecutors, a Delta Air Lines Inc. passenger caused havoc on an eight-hour flight from Dublin to New York by refusing to wear a face mask and exposing his backside in Delta’s first-class section.

In a statement, prosecutors said he “pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers.”

In a warrant for Shane McInerney’s arrest, FBI agent Mark Palagiano wrote, “At least one passenger found the defendant’s conduct to be frightening.”

On January 1, McInerney, 29, was flying to Florida on Delta Air Lines.

He was supposed to go to a Daytona school and teach soccer.

On Jan. 1, he appeared in federal court in Brooklyn.

The charges were unsealed on Friday, but the specifics of the charges were not.

The Galway, Ireland, resident is accused of assaulting and intimidating a member of the flight crew, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He was released after posting a bond of (dollar)20,000.

Benjamin Zev Yaster, his lawyer, declined to comment.

According to court records, US Magistrate Judge James Cho agreed to postpone the case until March 15, citing ongoing plea negotiations.

Prosecutors allege that McInerney threw a beverage can at another passenger, striking him in the head, and then removed his cap and placed it on the flight captain’s head.

According to the arrest warrant, McInerney also slammed his fist in the face of the flight captain during a break, telling him, “Don’t touch me.”

According to the arrest warrant, the flight crew “considered diverting the airplane to another airport to remove the defendant before the trip was completed.”

A man faces federal charges for “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed,” according to the airline’s CEO.

A plane from New York was diverted after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, who was taken to the hospital.