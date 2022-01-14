After taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban approved the first budget.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban approved the first budget.

According to the Finance Ministry, a budget of (dollar)524 million will be allocated for the first quarter of 2022.

Afghan capital KABUL

The Taliban administration approved its first budget since taking control of Afghanistan last August, according to the Finance Ministry.

According to the ministry, the budget of 53.9 billion Afghanis (US$524 million) will cover the first quarter of 2022 and is almost entirely dedicated to funding government institutions.

To avoid disruptions in the country, the ministry wants to distribute the approved budget to all state institutions as quickly as possible.

The budget allocates (dollar)478 million to government institutions and (dollar)46 million to development expenditures, according to the statement.

After 20 years of US occupation of Afghanistan, the approved budget was the first to exclude foreign aid.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of power in August,

Foreign aid to Afghanistan was cut off on March 15, 2021, putting the country’s economy in jeopardy.

Afghanistan’s access to international funds has been cut off by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the US Federal Reserve.

In Afghanistan, unemployment, poverty, and hunger have reached dangerously high levels.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), at least 18.8 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, with that number expected to rise to 22.8 million during the winter.

Concerned about the deteriorating situation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has requested that the World Bank release (dollar)1.2 billion immediately to assist Afghanistan and its people.

*Ankara-based journalist Gozde Bayar contributed to this article.