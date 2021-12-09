After taking prescription medication, I strangled my own 11-year-old son to death, but it was not my fault.

After taking prescription medication, I strangled my own 11-year-old son to death, but it wasn’t my fault.

A STRESSED father has revealed how he strangled his own son to death after taking prescription medication, but insists it was not his fault.

David Carmichael, of Toronto, Canada, claims he had a severe reaction to the antidepressant paroxetine, which led to the death of his “adoring” 11-year-old son, Ian.

When the recession hit in 2003, the father’s problems began when he lost his job, leaving him distraught and anxious.

His doctor diagnosed him with major depression and prescribed paroxetine, but David claims he was not informed about the drug’s risks.

“If you’re told you have a chemical imbalance and this particular drug can correct it, then you just assume your doctors are correct,” David told 7News.

“So I just went along with my doctor’s advice and started taking the drug.”

David “started to feel fine” after missing a few days after taking the drug for eight months.

He told the outlet, “I did my own research and weened myself off over about five weeks and I actually felt pretty good.”

David found work as the director of a children’s summer camp after stopping the medication, but by July 2004, he was depressed again as his job became too much for him.

David resumed taking the antidepressant at the original dose without consulting a doctor, despite medical advice to the contrary.

He began to have suicidal thoughts within a week, so he increased his dosage in the hopes of “getting better faster.”

Following that, David developed severe psychosis and began to believe that his 11-year-old son Ian was “dangerous.”

He said, “At the time, I actually believed Ian had permanent brain damage.”

“Even though they had a great relationship, I thought he was going to kill his sister.”

David, consumed by these thoughts, planned a murder-suicide and took little Ian to the family’s cottage for the weekend.

He didn’t go through with it, but he still thought Ian was a threat to his sister and planned to kill him the next weekend instead.

Before taking Ian to a hotel, David purchased sleeping pills, crushed them, and placed them in a container.

“So, on a Friday night, July 30th, 2004, we went to the hotel.”

We also had a fantastic dinner.

“I viewed it as his final meal,” David explained.

“At night, I gave him the sleeping medication and we watched his favorite movie.”

He began to have hallucinations as a result of this.

He wasn’t going to sleep, and he didn’t intend to.

“So, until three o’clock in the morning, we were bouncing around and having a good time.”

And I strangled him and imprisoned him…

